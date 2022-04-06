Royal expectations: Greinke, Witt and KC's hopes for 2022

It hasn't been easy on Matheny, either. His first year turned into a 60-game sprint because of COVID-19, which also wiped out an entire minor league season, thus setting back the development of many of the organization's top prospects.

“I truly believe winning is a habit,” Matheny said, “and you just kind of have to have that level of expectation, and you start getting players that buy into that, and you realize it's extremely special. But you also look around here and take an honest evaluation of where we are. This is in front of us right now. This isn't us building for the future. It's right here, right now. It's unique. The guys smell it. And to be in the middle of it, there's no place I'd rather be.”

The Royals were forced by finances more than anything into their massive rebuild about five years ago, when they were unable to hold onto championship cornerstones such as Eric Hosmer and Lorenzo Cain. But the undertaking always felt as if it had a clear path to success, rather than the work of a franchise drifting aimlessly in the wind.

That was the way the Royals were for much of the 1990s and all of the 2000s.

Yet the fact that Dayton Moore, then the general manager and now the club president, has already produced a champion in Kansas City gave the process instant credibility. And it's not as if the Royals were starting entirely from scratch; among the key pieces already in the fold were All-Star catcher Salvador Perez and All-Star outfielder Whit Merrifield.

The biggest task was to rebuild the pitching staff. So, the Royals pounded the first-year player draft in search of arms, and their conscious decision to scoop up advanced college pitchers has already produced on the big league level.

Greinke will start on opening day in his much-anticipated return to Kansas City, but he'll be followed in the opening series against the Guardians by a bunch of 20-somethings Brad Keller, Kris Bubic and Carlos Hernandez. Another will probably be the fifth start, whether that is Daniel Lynch or Brady Singer or someone else.

“We're here to win ballgames. Everyone's goal going into the season is win the World Series,” Keller said. “I think we have the talent there. It's just a matter of stepping up when the time comes to win ballgames.”

Witt is almost certain to help in that department.

His major league debut is perhaps the most anticipated in club history, and that's saying something for a franchise that produced George Brett. Witt has raked Cactus League pitching this spring, hitting well over .400 with three highlight-reel home runs, and his slick fielding and daring-do on the base paths make him a legitimate five-tool star.

In fact, he's such a star that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who owns part of the club, keeps tweeting about him.

“Oh, really? I haven't really checked,” Witt said. “He's the man. That's cool.”

Now, the history of baseball is littered with far more successful clubs than Kansas City that entered the season with high expectations and limped home in September. It's easy to call yourself a contender in the spring, when everyone still has the same record, but much harder to turn words into actions once the season begins.

The Royals know this, of course. They are not naïve. But just maybe ...

“We all know what the end game is and how we've evaluated: It's wins and losses," Matheny said. “Things are always in front of us, but I think there's been some significant steps. We've seen a lot of our younger players take that next step. It's improvement and growth, but it comes down to that thing that's always hanging there. We have one eye on getting better and one eye on a championship.”

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Kansas City Royals hall of famer George Brett, left, talks with manager Mike Matheny before a spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel

Caption Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., center, celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring on a single hit by Ryan O'Hearn during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel

Caption Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. warms up on deck during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel

Caption Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi (27) holds the ball after forcing Seattle Mariners' Adam Frazier (26) out at second on a force out hit into by Jarred Kelenic during the third inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel

Caption Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield, left and manager Mike Matheny watch from the dugout during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel