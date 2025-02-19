Royal and Ohio State host Northwestern

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State faces Northwestern after Devin Royal scored 26 points in Ohio State's 86-83 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Buckeyes have gone 10-5 in home games. Ohio State ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 34.6 points per game in the paint led by Royal averaging 8.3.

The Wildcats are 4-11 in conference games. Northwestern has a 5-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Ohio State's average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Northwestern allows. Northwestern averages 73.5 points per game, 1.4 more than the 72.1 Ohio State allows to opponents.

The Buckeyes and Wildcats meet Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce Thornton is averaging 17.4 points and 4.4 assists for the Buckeyes. Micah Parrish is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Leach is averaging 14.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Wildcats. Nick Martinelli is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 73.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.