Rourke sets school passing record, Ohio edges FCS Fordham

Fordham, trailing 53-52, drove to its 40 with five seconds left but the final play ended in Bryce Houston's fumble return for a touchdown to prevent an FCS-FBS upset.

Rourke was 41-of-50 passing with four touchdowns for Ohio (2-2), which totaled 692 yards. He also carried it 10 times for 45 yards and a score. Jones and Tyler Foster each had two touchdown grabs.