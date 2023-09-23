Rourke, defense power Ohio to 38-7 victory over Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Kurtis Rourke threw two of his three touchdown passes in the first quarter, Keye Thompson and Roman Parodie returned fumbles for scores and Ohio breezed to a 38-7 victory over Bowling Green in a Mid-American Conference opener on Saturday.

Rourke completed 14 of 16 passes for 196 yards for the Bobcats (4-1, 1-0). Rourke connected with Sieh Bangura for a 29-yard touchdown on the second play from scrimmage and tossed a 10-yard touchdown to Will Kacmarek on Ohio's second possession. Thompson returned a fumble 35 yards for a score for a 21-0 first-quarter lead.

Ohio got a 27-yard field goal from Gianni Spetic and Parodie's 42-yard return for a score in the second quarter to lead 24-0 at halftime.

Rourke's third touchdown pass was a 19-yarder to Miles Cross for the only scoring in the third quarter.

Terion Stewart had a 4-yard touchdown run for the Falcons (1-3, 0-1) in the fourth quarter. Stewart carried 12 times for 107 yards. Connor Bazelak completed 17 of 32 passes for 104 yards with two interceptions.

