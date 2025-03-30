Rossi scores twice to rally Columbus Crew past DC United 2-1

Midfielder Max Arfsten was ahead of Rossi to the left to set him up. Rossi gathered the ball and launched the go-ahead goal from outside the D.C. United (1-2-3) above helpless goalkeeper Kim Joon-Hong at the 65th minute.

Early in the game, Rossi knotted it at 1-all when from the right of the box, found the back of the lower left center of the net at the 16th-minute. Andrés Herrera and Dylan Chambost assisted on the score.

Just three minutes earlier, Christian Benteke gave the home team its only lead with a right footed shot from the middle of the box. João Peglow assisted on the goal.

At the 55th minute, Benteke just missed a scoring opportunity when he hit the goalpost and the ball ricocheted over the goal line.

D.C. United now has lost consecutive contests.

