Rossi scores in OT to lift Wild past Blue Jackets 4-3; Fleury gets win No. 551

Cole Sillinger had three goals for his second career hat trick and Daniil Tarasov stopped 33 shots for Columbus, which has lost three of four — including two straight at home.

Sillinger put Columbus up 1-0 at 8:09 of the first period, tapping in Jake Bean’s tape-to-tape pass from the left circle. Adam Boqvist earned the secondary assist after missing 13 games with a shoulder strain suffered against Los Angeles on Dec. 5.

Boldy’s shot from the blue line, 5 seconds into a Wild power play, pulled the Wild even with 5:13 remaining in the period.

Columbus regained the lead with Sillinger’s second of the night, 17 seconds into the second period, off a slick backhand drop pass from Kirill Marchenko.

Boldy’s second power-play goal at 10:15 of the second pulled the Wild even again, marking his second-career game with multiple goals with a man advantage. Faber’s secondary assist of the game marked his fourth multi-point game of the season and moved him into a tie for second among NHL rookies with 16.

Columbus had taken just one shot in the third period until Sillinger tipped Boqvist’s wrister from the blue line with 5:45 left for his third for his third of the night and seventh of the season.

Fleury was heading off for the extra skater but responded to a Columbus surge down the ice and made a diving stop with less than two minutes left to block a likely Blue Jackets insurance goal. Johansson then slipped the puck past Tarasov with 1:32 remaining to tie the score again.

UP NEXT

Wild: Host Dallas on Monday night.

Blue Jackets: At Winnipeg on Tuesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP