Rossi and the Columbus Crew host CF Montreal

CF Montreal (0-4-2, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (3-0-3, second in the Eastern Conference)
Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -247, Montreal +600, Draw +371; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Diego Rossi leads the Columbus Crew into a matchup with CF Montreal after scoring two goals against D.C. United.
The Crew are 3-0-1 against conference opponents. The Crew are eighth in the Eastern Conference with eight goals led by Rossi with four.
Montreal is 0-1-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal is ninth in the Eastern Conference giving up just 10 goals.
The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Rossi has scored four goals for the Crew. Jacen Russell-Rowe has two goals.
Prince-Osei Owusu has one goal and one assist for Montreal. Nathan-Dylan Saliba has one goal.
SEASON SO FAR: Crew: Averaging 1.3 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks through six games while allowing 0.7 goals per game.
Montreal: Averaging 0.5 goals, 3.2 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.7 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Mohamed Farsi (injured), Nicholas Hagen Godoy (injured), Rudy Camacho (injured).
Montreal: Hennadiy Synchuk (injured), Jules-Anthony Vilsaint (injured), Jalen Neal (injured), Giacomo Vrioni (injured), Fabian Herbers (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.