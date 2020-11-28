Ross, Tuggle lead Ohio past Bowling Green 52-10

De'Montre Tuggle carried 10 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter and the Bobcats (2-1 Mid-American Conference) scored on seven of eight possessions to lead 45-10 at the intermission. They scored 10 points in the last minute following interceptions.

Tuggle scored on an 8-yard run and then went untouched over left tackle for a career long 70 yards to stake Ohio to a 14-0 lead. After a Bowling Green field goal, Ross danced through the Falcons coverage to the 40 and then broke to the left sideline.