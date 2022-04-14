Roslovic scores 2 to lead Blue Jackets over Canadiens 5-1

“Sometimes you get the bounces,” Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said. “I’m sure their goalie would like that one back. It’s great to see (Roslovic) get on the board for us and get another couple. Hopefully he will keep riding that for us.”

Laine made it 3-0 1:30 later with his fifth power-play goal of the season, snapping a 10-game scoring drought.

Poehling pulled Montreal to within two with 1:51 left in the second, deflecting Nick Suzuki's shot, eight seconds into a Canadiens power play, for his first goal since Jan. 17.

Sillinger’s deflection at 6:24 of the third made it 4-1. The secondary assist from Nick Blankenburg marked his first NHL point in his league debut.

“There was a sense of relief when I saw it go in,” Blankenburg said. “I’m kind of at a loss of words. It’s a childhood dream to play your first game in the NHL, let alone get your first point."

Bemstrom scored at 17:38 to make it 5-1.

“I’m sure I’ll find some positive things, but right now we don’t feel very good about the game because of the result,” Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said. “I know our effort was not where it needed to be. I’m sure there will be some positives there, but I’m not sure what they are yet.”

WELCOME TO THE PROS

In addition to Blankenburg, the game also marked the NHL debut of his University of Michigan teammate, Blue Jackets first-round pick Kent Johnson. Johnson, the fifth overall choice in the 2021 draft, signed a three-year entry level deal after the Wolverines were eliminated by eventual champion Denver. Blankenburg signed a one-year, entry level contract for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

MILESTONES

Laine suited up for the 100th game of his Blue Jackets career, while Zach Werenski played in his 400th NHL game, all for Columbus.

ON POINT

Nick Suzuki’s assist on Poehling’s goal was his team-leading 37th of the season, and extended his point and assist streak to four games.

WELCOME HOME

Former Blue Jacket Josh Anderson played his first game at Nationwide Arena since being traded to the Canadiens in 2020. Also making his return to Columbus was David Savard, who spent parts of 10 seasons with the Blue Jackets before being traded to Tampa Bay in 2021, where he won a Stanley Cup. He signed a four-year deal with Montreal in the summer of 2021.

POWER-FUL

The Canadiens second-period power-play goal was its first off Columbus since March 12, 2018.

NEXT UP

Canadiens: Host New York Islanders on Friday night.

Blue Jackets: Visit Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Montreal Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher, center, collides with Columbus Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins, left, as Andrew Peeke skates past during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio.

Columbus Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov, right, checks Montreal Canadiens' Paul Byron during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio.

Columbus Blue Jackets' Jack Roslovic, left, and Montreal Canadiens' Nick Suzuki chase the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio.

Montreal Canadiens' Jordan Harris, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist chase the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio.

Montreal Canadiens' Jeff Petry, right, checks Columbus Blue Jackets' Carson Meyer during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio.

Columbus Blue Jackets' Jake Bean, left, carries the puck past Montreal Canadiens' Rem Pitlick during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio.

Columbus Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins, left, makes a save against Montreal Canadiens' Jake Evans during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio.

Montreal Canadiens' Josh Anderson, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio.