Rosen back with Browns on practice squad, team's fifth QB

Rosen was released Tuesday when Cleveland trimmed its roster to 53. The former first-round draft pick was initially signed on Aug. 5 for protection and another arm in training camp as the Browns navigated the Deshaun Watson situation.

Rosen was beaten out by Joshua Dobbs to be the backup behind Jacoby Brissett, who is slated to start the Browns’ first 11 games while Watson serves his NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct.