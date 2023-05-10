Rosario leads Guardians against the Tigers after 4-hit outing

Cleveland has a 17-19 record overall and a 7-10 record in home games. The Guardians have gone 8-3 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Detroit is 16-19 overall and 8-12 in road games. The Tigers have an 11-4 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams play Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Tigers lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has a .277 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has nine doubles, a triple and four home runs. Steven Kwan is 12-for-41 with a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Nick Maton leads Detroit with four home runs while slugging .317. Javier Baez is 11-for-40 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .201 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Tigers: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Trey Wingenter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (arm), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.