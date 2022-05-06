Rookie Kwan hits first homer, Guardians beat Blue Jays 6-5

Berríos (2-1) allowed a season-high six runs in 4 2/3 innings, losing for the first time since Sept. 24, seven starts ago. The right-hander gave up eight hits and did not have a strikeout.

Kwan was named AL Rookie of the Month in April after batting .354 with 10 runs in 15 games. Reyes had three hits in the first five innings after entering with a .157 average.

Guardians third baseman José Ramírez, who leads the majors with 29 RBIs, singled in the seventh to snap an 0-for-11 slump.

Toronto began a nine-game, 11-day road trip that continues against the Yankees and Rays. Its next game at Rogers Centre is May 16 against Seattle.

Blue Jays right-hander Casey Lawrence, whose last appearance in the majors was four years ago with Seattle, worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

WEATHER OR NOT

Four of the Guardians’ nine home games have been played in doubleheaders after three were postponed due to inclement weather.

“I think it takes you out of it a little bit,” manager Terry Francona said. “That’s why we scheduled optional hitting, but mandatory defense today.”

The forecast for Friday is more rain.

“The weather this year has already been a physical grind and a mental grind,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: OF Teoscar Hernández (left oblique strain) will join the team in Cleveland after playing the third and final game of his rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on Thursday. The two-time Silver Slugger recipient has been sidelined since April 14.

Guardians: 2B Gabriel Árias (right hand fracture), who made his big league debut on April 20, had surgery to repair a broken fifth metacarpal and will miss 6-8 weeks. The highly regarded prospect was hurt Sunday while playing for Triple-A Columbus.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Kevin Gausman (2-1, 2.27 ERA) faces Cleveland for the first time since 2018. He is 2-3 with a 2.45 ERA in five outings against the Guardians.

Guardians: RHP Shane Bieber (1-1, 2.45 ERA) has pitched deeper into each of his five starts, reaching seven innings and 105 pitches at Oakland on April 30.

Caption Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan watches a two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette watches a single against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher José Berríos throws to a Cleveland Guardians batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Aaron Civale throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Yusei Kikuchi watches the team warm up before a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw, right, scores past Toronto Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk on a single by Josh Naylor during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor runs to first base with an RBI single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Toronto Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk throws out Cleveland Guardians' Andrés Giménez at first base during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane