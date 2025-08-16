Rookie Jacob Misiorowski struggles in his return as Brewers rallied for 13th straight win

The rookie threw 54 pitches in his return, giving up four hits and five earned runs. He also hit Tyler Stephenson after his third strikeout.

Then Misiorowski walked three straight batters before being pulled, and the Reds wound up scoring seven for an 8-1 lead after two innings.

Misiorowski last pitched on July 28 in an 8-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Misiorowski’s knee appeared to buckle in the first inning that night as he fielded a dribbler and threw wildly to first base, though he remained in the game and ended up lasting four innings.

He came Friday in with a 4-1 record and 2.70 ERA in seven starts.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB