Rookie Ashcraft tosses another gem, Reds beat Nationals 8-1

After Brandon Drury reached on an infield single and Tommy Pham walked in the Reds' first, Votto hit a 2-2 Adon fastball into the right-field seats, his first homer since May 25 and just his third all season.

Matt Reynolds led off off the Reds' seventh with his first homer since May 17, 2017. And with two aboard in eighth, Farmer blasted one off the top of the center field wall.

The Nationals threatened in the fifth, putting runners on second and third with two outs, but Ashcraft escaped by striking out Victor Robles.

TRAINERS ROOM

Nationals: Right-hander Stephen Strasburg will make a third rehab start on Friday night for Triple-A Rochester. He's making his way back after neurogenic thoracic outlet surgery sidelined for most of 2021 and the first two months of this season.

Reds: OF Tyler Naquin, who exited Wednesday's game against the Red Sox with a left quad strain, could miss as much as a month, manager David Bell said. He's already had two stints on the 10-day injured list this season.

UP NEXT

Left-hander Mike Minor makes his first start for the Reds on Friday night after being sidelined all season with a left shoulder strain. He was acquired from the Royals in March in exchange for left-handed reliever Amir Garrett. Right-hander Josiah Gray (5-4, 5.08) is the scheduled starter for the Nationals. Gray allowed a run and three hits in Sunday's 6-5 win over Colorado.

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto hits a three-run home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto runs the bases next to Washington Nationals shortstop Luis Garcia after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Joan Adon (60) throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)