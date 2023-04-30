Roof collapse at house near Ohio State University injures 14

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said his department received a report around 7:40 p.m. of a roof collapse on East 13th Avenue and arrived to find the roof above a front porch had collapsed while the rest of the home remained intact.

“The few people that were trapped, I believe, were probably unpinned,” Martin said. "It was like their leg was caught under some of the structure and some of the students lifted that off the students. So everybody was kind of out.”