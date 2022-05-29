Romell Quioto scores twice, Montreal beats Cincinnati 4-3

MONTREAL (AP) — Romell Quioto scored twice in Montreal's 4-3 victory over Cincinnati on Saturday night.
Mathieu Choinière and Joel Waterman also scored for Montreal (7-5-2).
Junior Moreno scored twice for Cincinnati (6-7-1). Álvaro Barreal also connected.
