Rollins, Toledo host Marshall

Marshall (7-5) vs. Toledo (7-3)
Savage Arena, Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Taevion Kinsey and Marshall will take on Ryan Rollins and Toledo. The senior Kinsey has scored 25 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 17.6 over his last five games. Rollins, a sophomore, is averaging 20 points over the last five games.
STEPPING UP: Toledo's Rollins has averaged 19.3 points and 4.8 rebounds while JT Shumate has put up 14.7 points and 7.3 rebounds. For the Thundering Herd, Kinsey has averaged 19.8 points and 5.1 rebounds while Andrew Taylor has put up 12.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists.TERRIFIC TAEVION: Kinsey has connected on 18.9 percent of the 37 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 21 over his last five games. He's also converted 78.4 percent of his foul shots this season.
STREAK SCORING: Toledo has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 84.7 points while giving up 58.
ASSIST RATIOS: These teams have roughly the same ratio of assists to field goals. Toledo has an assist on 37 of 76 field goals (48.7 percent) across its previous three outings while Marshall has assists on 38 of 78 field goals (48.7 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Marshall is ranked first in Division I with an average of 76 possessions per game.
