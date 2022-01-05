Hamburger icon
Rollins scores 21 to lead Toledo past Cent. Michigan 82-54

Ryan Rollins had 21 points as Toledo easily defeated Central Michigan 82-54

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Ryan Rollins had 21 points as Toledo easily defeated Central Michigan 82-54 on Tuesday night.

Ra'Heim Moss had 13 points for Toledo (10-4, 2-1 Mid-American Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. JT Shumate added 12 points. RayJ Dennis had 10 points and six rebounds.

Kevin Miller had 14 points for the Chippewas (2-11, 1-1). Harrison Henderson added 13 points. Brian Taylor had eight rebounds.

Jermaine Jackson Jr., who led the Chippewas in scoring coming into the matchup with 11 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (2 of 10).

