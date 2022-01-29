Hamburger icon
Rollins lifts Toledo over Akron 84-76

Ryan Rollins had 21 points as Toledo stretched its winning streak to eight games, getting past Akron 84-76

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ryan Rollins had 21 points as Toledo won its eighth straight game, getting past Akron 84-76 on Friday night.

Ra'Heim Moss added 20 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Rockets.

RayJ Dennis had 17 points for Toledo (17-4, 9-1 Mid-American Conference). JT Shumate added 12 points.

Bryan Trimble Jr. had 18 points for the Zips (13-6, 6-3), whose four-game winning streak ended. Enrique Freeman added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Mikal Dawson had 14 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

