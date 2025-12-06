Rolf scores 20, Youngstown State defeats IU Indianapolis 78-55

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rich Rolf scored 20 points as Youngstown State beat IU Indianapolis 78-55 on Saturday.
Rolf shot 9 for 12, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Penguins (6-4, 2-0 Horizon League). Cris Carroll scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Imanuel Zorgvol shot 4 of 4 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points. Bryson Dawkins added 10.
The Jaguars (3-8, 0-2) were led in scoring by Kyler D'Augustino, who finished with 19 points. Kameron Tinsley added eight points for IU Indianapolis. Micah Davis had seven points and two steals.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
