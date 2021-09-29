journal-news logo
Rodon scheduled to start as Chicago hosts Cincinnati

By The Associated Press
57 minutes ago
The Reds will start Sonny Gray on Wednesday while the White Sox are expected to counter with Carlos Rodon

Cincinnati Reds (82-76, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (90-68, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Sonny Gray (7-8, 4.13 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) White Sox: Carlos Rodon (12-5, 2.47 ERA, .96 WHIP, 181 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -173, Reds +148; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Nick Castellanos and the Reds will take on the White Sox Wednesday.

The White Sox are 50-27 on their home turf. Chicago's lineup has 185 home runs this season, Jose Abreu leads them with 29 homers.

The Reds are 38-39 on the road. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .250 batting average as a team this season, Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .310.

The White Sox won the last meeting 7-1. Reynaldo Lopez recorded his fourth victory and Luis Robert went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Chicago. Riley O'Brien registered his first loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with 154 hits and has 58 RBIs.

Castellanos leads the Reds with 71 extra base hits and is slugging .574.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .273 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Reds: 5-5, .280 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Ryan Tepera: (finger), Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Dylan Cease: (elbow), Brian Goodwin: (back).

Reds: Wade Miley: (neck), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (ribs), Tyler Naquin: (ribs), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring), Mike Moustakas: (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

