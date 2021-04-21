Rodón beats Indians after no-no, Abreu hits 2 homers for Sox

Abreu hit solo homers in the fourth (a 458-footer) and seventh innings. Manager Tony La Russa said he might keep “the big fella” in the DH slot on Tuesday.

“I'm superstitious and I want to DH him,” La Russa said. “We'll see what he says.”

Tim Anderson connected for a two-run homer off Zach Plesac (1-3) and Yasmani Grandal's two-run shot in the seventh put the White Sox ahead 7-2.

Jordan Luplow homered for the Indians, who scored twice in the ninth and stranded 13. Luplow also set an early tone against Rodón by drawing a nine-pitch walk to start the game.

The Indians made Rodón work harder, but still didn't do enough to beat him.

They had him in trouble in the fourth, loading the bases with none out on an error, catcher’s interference and walk.

Rodón struck out two, and could have been in bigger trouble when César Hernández ripped an RBI single. But Josh Naylor, who was on second, got thrown out at the plate when he ran through third-base coach Mike Sarbaugh’s stop sign.

“We had some big spots,” Luplow said. "We need to pick each other up. But we battled. We drew walks when we could. It was tough conditions. I think we’re on the brink. I think we’re close. Hopefully the flood gates open here soon.”

Rodón lost his bid for a perfect game last week when he hit Indians catcher Roberto Pérez on the foot with one out in the ninth.

However, he finished up the 20th no-hitter in club history and solidified his place with the Sox after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2019, pitching poorly last season and not being tendered a contract before re-signing.

On Tuesday night, he walked two in the first, one in the second and extended his string of no-hit innings against the Indians to 11 before Luplow led off the third with his fifth homer.

“He's showing a lot of guts in the way he competes,” La Russa said of Rodón.

Abreu's rocket shot to left — it landed four rows from the top of the bleachers — put the White Sox ahead 3-1 in the fourth.

EATON SUSPENDED

During the game, MLB announced that White Sox outfielder Adam Eaton has been suspended one game for triggering a benches-clearing incident against the Indians last week — the day after Rodón's no-no.

Eaton thought Indians shortstop Andrés Giménez pushed him off the bag on a force out in the first inning. He shoved Giménez, setting off some more pushing.

Hernández and Indians first baseman Jake Bauers were fined undisclosed amounts.

FIRST TIME

A day after making his pitching debut in Boston, White Sox catcher Yermín Mercedes made his first career start at first base.

Mercedes dropped a throw for an error in the fourth, and was replaced in the fifth. He fouled a ball off his left foot in his the second.

SOX MOVE

Before the game, the White Sox purchased right-hander Alex McRae's contract from their alternate training facility and optioned right-hander Zack Burdi.

The 28-year-old McRae made two relief appearances with the White Sox in 2020.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: La Russa said an MRI taken on RHP Lance Lynn showed no damage and he expects the 33-year-old to pitch once his stint on the injured list ends. Lynn was placed on the 10-day IL with a strained right trapezius on Sunday. “All signs are good going forward with him,” La Russa said.

UP NEXT

The weather forecast doesn't look promising, but the Indians will start RHP Aaron Civale (3-0, 2.18 ERA). La Russa remains undecided on his starter for Wednesday.

