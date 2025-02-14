Rodgers' stint with the Jets is over. Here are some potential landing spots if he doesn't retire

The Jets slammed the door on the 41-year-old quarterback potentially returning to the team when new head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey issued a joint statement Thursday saying they told Rodgers last week "that our intention was to move in a different direction at quarterback."

Rodgers will likely be designated a post-June 1 cut for salary cap reasons, but would be able to be released after the NFL's new league year begins on March 12.

The four-time MVP hasn't announced his playing plans, saying several times in recent weeks that he'll take some time to consider whether he wants to continue his career for a 21st season or retire.

While he faces an offseason of uncertainty, one thing is clear: If Rodgers wants to get back in the huddle, it won't be with the Jets. But a few quarterback-needy teams could be potential landing spots.

Tennessee Titans

They have the No. 1 overall pick in the draft in April and the Titans could target a quarterback such as Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Miami's Cam Ward. Bringing in Rodgers could allow them to focus on other positions in the draft. But with a new general manager in place in Mike Borgonzi and a young head coach in 40-year-old Brian Callahan, would they want to take on an aging QB in what is a likely rebuild?

Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson might miss the entire 2025 season after he ruptured his Achilles tendon for the second time in three months, and his status with the team moving forward was already shaky. The Browns have the second overall pick, so they'll certainly have a shot at Sanders or Ward. But even if they draft one of them, Rodgers could allow them to sit and learn for at least a season.

New York Giants

Daniel Jones is already long gone and Tommy DeVito is the only quarterback on the Giants' roster under contract for next season. New York has the No. 3 pick, so Sanders or Ward could be in play. But coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen don't have a lot of time to turn things around. They were retained after the season, but co-owner John Mara made it clear he needs to see marked improvement. Bringing in Rodgers would be a last-ditch effort to stabilize things. Plus, Rodgers wouldn't have to move and he's already familiar with MetLife Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders

Sure, Rodgers' buddy Davante Adams insisted on leaving Las Vegas and reuniting with his former Green Bay quarterback in New York. But this is a new regime with head coach Pete Carroll and GM John Spytek. Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew are the possible starters next season, especially since having the No. 6 pick likely takes the Raiders out of play for one of the top quarterbacks. But Carroll and minority owner Tom Brady could be an attractive combo for Rodgers, who would provide the Raiders with a bridge to a young QB.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have made the playoffs the last two seasons and four of the past five under coach Mike Tomlin, but failed to get out of the wild-card round in any. Owner Art Rooney II said it's unlikely both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields will be back, with his preference the Steelers choose one to return. Rodgers' availability might change things as he could step into a playoff-ready team that's looking for its first postseason win since 2016.

San Francisco 49ers

Rodgers grew up in the Bay Area rooting for the 49ers and idolizing Joe Montana, and it appeared he could live out his childhood dream when San Francisco had the No. 1 overall pick in 2005. But the 49ers instead went with Alex Smith and Rodgers fell to 24th when the Packers drafted him. Brock Purdy is eligible for a contract extension on his rookie deal and owner Jed York recently said he'd like to see him in San Francisco long-term. But the 49ers missed the playoffs this season after playing in the Super Bowl and Rodgers could be viewed as the missing piece to another long postseason run.

Minnesota Vikings

Could Rodgers take the same path Brett Favre did when he left Green Bay, played for the Jets and then went to Minnesota? Well, Sam Darnold could be a free agent after having a career year while leading the Vikings to the playoffs — although he could get the franchise tag. Jones is still there after leaving the Giants and so is J.J. McCarthy, who missed his entire rookie season with a knee injury. But Rodgers could step into a high-powered offense that includes Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson and running back Aaron Jones, his former Packers teammate.

New Orleans Saints

New coach Kellen Moore was complimentary of Derek Carr in his introductory news conference Thursday, but stopped short of saying he'd be New Orleans' starting quarterback next season. That certainly created some some speculation that perhaps the Saints could move on from Carr, who has two years left on his contract. Rodgers could step in for Carr, who was the Jets' backup plan when they pursued Rodgers in 2023.

