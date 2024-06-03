Rockies start 3-game series at home against the Reds

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (3-5, 3.29 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-4, 5.46 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -131, Rockies +110; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Cincinnati Reds to open a three-game series.

Colorado is 21-37 overall and 13-14 in home games. The Rockies have a 14-8 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cincinnati has a 12-16 record in road games and a 26-33 record overall. The Reds have gone 11-28 in games when they have given up a home run.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Diaz leads the Rockies with a .301 batting average, and has 10 doubles, four home runs, 11 walks and 24 RBI. Ezequiel Tovar is 18-for-43 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz ranks second on the Reds with 20 extra base hits (10 doubles, a triple and nine home runs). Jeimer Candelario is 10-for-38 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .251 batting average, 4.93 ERA, outscored by six runs

Reds: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Justin Lawrence: 15-Day IL (arm), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Freeland: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Bird: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (tricep), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.