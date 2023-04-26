Rockies look to sweep 3-game series over the Guardians

Colorado has a 5-10 record on the road and an 8-17 record overall. The Rockies have a 0-16 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan leads the Guardians with a .266 batting average, and has three doubles, a triple, 16 walks and 11 RBI. Josh Bell is 12-for-36 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Charlie Blackmon has two home runs, 12 walks and six RBI while hitting .274 for the Rockies. Elias Diaz is 11-for-34 with two doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 3-7, .220 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .218 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Yonathan Daza: day-to-day (hand), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Randal Grichuk: 10-Day IL (hernia), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.