Rockies head into matchup with the Reds on losing streak

The Colorado Rockies look to break a three-game skid when they take on the Cincinnati Reds
news
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago
X

Cincinnati Reds (27-33, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (21-38, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Frankie Montas (2-4, 4.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Rockies: Ty Blach (2-2, 4.15 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -137, Rockies +116; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies look to stop their three-game slide when they take on the Cincinnati Reds.

Colorado has a 21-38 record overall and a 13-15 record at home. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .247, the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play.

Cincinnati is 27-33 overall and 13-16 in road games. The Reds have an 18-5 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tuesday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Blackmon has 11 doubles, three triples and two home runs for the Rockies. Brendan Rodgers is 12-for-40 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 13 doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Reds. Jeimer Candelario is 12-for-40 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .249 batting average, 5.50 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Reds: 7-3, .270 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kris Bryant: day-to-day (back), Justin Lawrence: 15-Day IL (arm), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Freeland: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Bird: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (tricep), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
New Butler County Developmental Disabilities superintendent focuses on...
2
Construction on first of four new Middletown fire stations takes shape
3
Trew to create 190 jobs as it expands into West Chester Twp.
4
Hamilton murder suspect wants to go to prison instead of county jail to...
5
I-75 northbound at West Chester shut down for crash with injuries
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top