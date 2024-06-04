Rockies head into matchup with the Reds on losing streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Frankie Montas (2-4, 4.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Rockies: Ty Blach (2-2, 4.15 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -137, Rockies +116; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies look to stop their three-game slide when they take on the Cincinnati Reds.

Colorado has a 21-38 record overall and a 13-15 record at home. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .247, the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play.

Cincinnati is 27-33 overall and 13-16 in road games. The Reds have an 18-5 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tuesday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Blackmon has 11 doubles, three triples and two home runs for the Rockies. Brendan Rodgers is 12-for-40 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 13 doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Reds. Jeimer Candelario is 12-for-40 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .249 batting average, 5.50 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Reds: 7-3, .270 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kris Bryant: day-to-day (back), Justin Lawrence: 15-Day IL (arm), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Freeland: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Bird: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (tricep), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.