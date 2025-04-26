Rockies head into matchup against the Reds on losing streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (2-2, 2.35 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (1-3, 4.81 ERA, 1.93 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -192, Rockies +160; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies aim to stop a four-game skid when they play the Cincinnati Reds.

Colorado has a 4-21 record overall and a 3-7 record in home games. The Rockies have gone 2-10 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Cincinnati is 13-13 overall and 7-7 on the road. The Reds have the 10th-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .394.

Saturday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman has five doubles and four home runs while hitting .253 for the Rockies. Jordan Beck is 8-for-19 with a triple and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has three doubles and five home runs for the Reds. Austin Hays is 15-for-40 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 1-9, .213 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Reds: 5-5, .308 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (wrist), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (hip), Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kristopher Lee Bryant: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Carson Spiers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

