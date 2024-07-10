Rockies aim to end skid in game against the Reds

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-3, 6.62 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Reds: Frankie Montas (4-6, 4.19 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -180, Rockies +150; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies look to stop their three-game slide with a victory against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati is 44-48 overall and 22-26 at home. The Reds have a 24-39 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Colorado is 32-60 overall and 12-33 in road games. The Rockies have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .244.

The teams square off Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Reds are up 5-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer has 21 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 59 RBI while hitting .242 for the Reds. Jonathan India is 10-for-39 with five doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Ryan McMahon is second on the Rockies with 34 extra base hits (20 doubles and 14 home runs). Brenton Doyle is 15-for-36 with five doubles, six home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .211 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .234 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jonathan India: day-to-day (knee), Stuart Fairchild: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Martini: 10-Day IL (thumb), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (back), Emilio Pagan: 60-Day IL (lat), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Jake Bird: 15-Day IL (groin), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (rib), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.