Rockies aim to break 4-game slide, take on the Reds

The Colorado Rockies will try to end their four-game losing streak when they play the Cincinnati Reds
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Cincinnati Reds (28-33, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (21-39, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (4-3, 4.76 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Rockies: Dakota Hudson (2-7, 5.02 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -129, Rockies +109; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies look to break a four-game losing streak when they play the Cincinnati Reds.

Colorado is 21-39 overall and 13-16 in home games. The Rockies are 17-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Cincinnati has gone 14-16 on the road and 28-33 overall. The Reds have a 21-13 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams square off Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Blackmon has 11 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 24 RBI for the Rockies. Brendan Rodgers is 12-for-39 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jonathan India has six doubles, a triple, three home runs and 19 RBI for the Reds. Jeimer Candelario is 11-for-41 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .233 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Reds: 7-3, .281 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kris Bryant: day-to-day (back), Justin Lawrence: 15-Day IL (arm), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Freeland: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Bird: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (tricep), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

