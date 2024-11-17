Rocco Becht throws for a score and runs for a score in Iowa State's 34-17 win over Cincinnati

Stevo Klotz caught Becht's only touchdown pass, a 26-yarder that gave Iowa State the lead for good at 17-10 with 10:04 left in the third quarter. Klotz, a senior tight end, has two touchdowns in as many games against Cincinnati.

Becht's rushing touchdown came from a high snap, in which he took it 15 yards to the house to give Iowa State a 27-17 lead with about 4 minutes to play. He finished the game as the leading rusher, as Becht ran for 48 yards on seven attempts.

Carson Hansen ran in a 2-yard score for the Cyclones' first touchdown of the game, his team-high ninth touchdown this season, and Abu Sama III capped the scoring with a 27-yard TD run with 1:09 to play.

Cincinnati's Brendan Sorsby had 66 yards on 11-of-19 passing but led the Bearcats with 141 yards rushing on 14 carries with a 41-yard score. Evan Pryor opened the scoring with a 12-yard touchdown run.

The Takeaway

Cincinnati: The Bearcats committed a season-high 13 penalties on Saturday, with 11 of those coming against the offense.

Iowa State: The Cyclones found a way to score on three of their five second-half possessions, which helped end their two-game skid and kept their slim playoff hopes alive.

It's a Fake!:

With 5:19 left in the third quarter, the Cyclones prepared to punt the ball back to the Bearcats but ran a fake with Klotz, who ran it 22 yards to get Iowa State in range for an eventual field goal.

Up Next

Cincinnati: visits No. 16 Kansas State next Saturday.

Iowa State: visits Utah next Saturday.

