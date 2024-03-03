Robinson's go-ahead goal carries FC Cincinnati past Chicago Fire 2-1

Miles Robinson scored the game-winning goal and FC Cincinnati never trailed in its 2-1 win over the Chicago Fire for its first win of the young MLS season
CHICAGO (AP) — Miles Robinson scored the game-winning goal and FC Cincinnati never trailed in its 2-1 win over the Chicago Fire on Saturday night for its first win of the young MLS season.

Robinson gave FC Cincinnati a 2-1 advantage when he took Luciano Acosta’s corner kick and punched it in with a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right at 68 minutes.

FC Cincinnati (1-0-1) led 1-0 when Aaron Boupendza punched in a left-footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right at 39 minutes. The goal followed teammate Acosta's miss of his left-footed shot from the right side of the box that went high and wide left.

Chicago (0-1-1) leveled the score at 45 minutes when Xherdan Shaqiri scored on a penalty kick with a left-footed shot to the bottom left. The PK was set up when Brian Gutiérrez drew a foul on Obinna Nwobodo in the penalty area.

FC Cincinnati outshot Chicago 14-5.

___ AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

