Robinson and Northern Kentucky host Akron

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -6.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky visits Akron after Trey Robinson scored 24 points in Northern Kentucky's 86-70 victory over the Bellarmine Knights.

The Zips are 4-0 in home games. Akron is the MAC leader with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Amani Lyles averaging 3.3.

The Norse have gone 0-3 away from home. Northern Kentucky is 1-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Akron is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 44.4% Northern Kentucky allows to opponents. Northern Kentucky's 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Akron has allowed to its opponents (45.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bowen Hardman averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc.

Josh Dilling averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.