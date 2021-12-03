Robertson scores twice, streaking Stars top Blue Jackets 3-2

In the game's first minute, Roope Hintz, coming off a hat trick Tuesday, skated in on Tarasov but shot wide. On the Stars' next trip into the Columbus zone, the rebound of a shot by Hakanpaa off teammate Joe Pavelski went out to Robertson in the left faceoff circle. He scored into the short side on the second NHL shot Tarasov faced.

Blue Jackets goalies Elvis Merzlikins and Joonas Korpisalo both came down with an illness not connected to COVID-19. Tarasov didn’t arrive from Cleveland, where he was 5-2-2 with a 2.96 goals-against average for the AHL’s Monsters, until after the morning skate.

Casey Sherwood, 36, an owner of a home-remodeling company and an amateur hockey player in the Metroplex, was in goal for the morning workout. He knew Columbus coach Brad Larsen when both lived in Colorado. Merzlikins recovered enough to serve as the backup for the game.

Jenner tied it at 6:53 of the first period with his team-high 11th goal, sliding in a backhand at the end of a breakaway just ahead of the Stars' Denis Gurianov.

Texier sent a wrist shot past Oettinger just 1:25 into the second for a 2-1 lead.

After Texier's goal, the Stars regrouped. Dallas outshot the Blue Jackets in the period 19-6 but didn't score until the final four minutes, when goals by Seguin and Robertson 49 seconds apart gave Dallas its 3-2 lead.

Briefly, it appeared Columbus scored at the end of the second, but a video review showed that time expired before the puck crossed the goal line.

NOTES: Dallas D John Klingberg was scratched, also because of an illness not related to COVID-19. ... Pavelski has nine points (three goals, six assists) in the last four games. ... Hakanpaa had two points for the first time in 82 career NHL games. His four points this season have equaled his season-best four points from 2020-21. ... Columbus has allowed opponents at least 33 shots on goal in seven straight games. ... The Blue Jackets expected to have C Emil Bernstrom (strained oblique) dressed for the first time this season, but he was inactive for the 21st game.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Complete a four-game trip Saturday at Washington.

Stars: Go for their eighth straight home win Monday against Arizona.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin (91) shoots the puck past Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Daniil Tarasov (40) for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade) Credit: Brandon Wade Caption Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin (91) shoots the puck past Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Daniil Tarasov (40) for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade) Credit: Brandon Wade Credit: Brandon Wade

Caption Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski (16) looks on as forward Jason Robertson (21) celebrates scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade) Credit: Brandon Wade Caption Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski (16) looks on as forward Jason Robertson (21) celebrates scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade) Credit: Brandon Wade Credit: Brandon Wade

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner celebrates his goal during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade) Credit: Brandon Wade Caption Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner celebrates his goal during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade) Credit: Brandon Wade Credit: Brandon Wade

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets forward Alexandre Texier, third from left, is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade) Credit: Brandon Wade Caption Columbus Blue Jackets forward Alexandre Texier, third from left, is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade) Credit: Brandon Wade Credit: Brandon Wade

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Daniil Tarasov (40) blocks a shot from Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson (21) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Dallas. Dallas won 3-2. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade) Credit: Brandon Wade Caption Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Daniil Tarasov (40) blocks a shot from Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson (21) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Dallas. Dallas won 3-2. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade) Credit: Brandon Wade Credit: Brandon Wade

Caption Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski (16) attempts a wraparound shot as Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) and goaltender Daniil Tarasov (40) defend during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Dallas. Dallas won 3-2. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade) Credit: Brandon Wade Caption Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski (16) attempts a wraparound shot as Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) and goaltender Daniil Tarasov (40) defend during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Dallas. Dallas won 3-2. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade) Credit: Brandon Wade Credit: Brandon Wade