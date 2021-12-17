Robert Morris squares up against BG

PERFECT WHEN: Bowling Green is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 72 points or fewer. The Falcons are 0-4 when opponents score more than 72 points.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Robert Morris's Justin Winston has attempted 29 3-pointers and connected on 27.6 percent of them, and is 4 for 16 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bowling Green is rated second in the MAC with an average of 74.9 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com