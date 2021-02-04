Robert Morris looks to end streak vs Youngstown St.

WINLESS WHEN: Youngstown State is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 8-4 when scoring at least 69.

STREAK STATS: Youngstown State has lost its last three road games, scoring 64.7 points, while allowing 85.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State has committed a turnover on just 14.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the 10th-best percentage among all Division I teams. The Penguins have turned the ball over only 10.1 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com