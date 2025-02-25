Robert Morris hosts Watkins and Youngstown State

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State plays Robert Morris after Jewel Watkins scored 22 points in Youngstown State's 52-51 victory against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Colonials have gone 7-7 in home games. Robert Morris is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Penguins are 6-12 in conference matchups. Youngstown State gives up 61.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.2 points per game.

Robert Morris is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 39.3% Youngstown State allows to opponents. Youngstown State averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.9 per game Robert Morris gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Givon is averaging 9.8 points for the Colonials. Mya Murray is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

Watkins is averaging 14.7 points for the Penguins. Malia Magestro is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 7-3, averaging 61.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Penguins: 3-7, averaging 60.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.