Robert Morris Colonials and Wright State Raiders meet in Horizon League Tournament

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonials -6.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris takes on Wright State in the Horizon League Tournament.

The Colonials have gone 15-5 against Horizon League opponents, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Robert Morris is second in the Horizon League with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Alvaro Folgueiras averaging 2.3.

The Raiders are 9-12 in Horizon League play. Wright State has a 9-13 record against teams over .500.

Robert Morris' average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Wright State gives up. Wright State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Robert Morris allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Woods is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Colonials. Folgueiras is averaging 17.0 points and 8.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Keaton Norris is averaging 7.8 points and 4.4 assists for the Raiders. Brandon Noel is averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 9-1, averaging 78.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Raiders: 4-6, averaging 79.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.