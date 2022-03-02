Robert Morris beats Youngstown State in Horizon tourney

Enoch Cheeks and Kam Farris added 12 points apiece for the Colonials (8-23, 5-16). Matt Mayers and Michael Green III chipped in 10 points each. Cheeks also had six rebounds.

Dwayne Cohill had 25 points and six rebounds for the Penguins (18-14). Tevin Olison added 17 points and nine rebounds.