Robbie Grossman has $1.5 million salary with White Sox, can boost pay to $4 million

Outfielder Robbie Grossman has a $1.5 million salary while in the major leagues and a $180,000 salary while in the minors as part of his one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox

52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Outfielder Robbie Grossman has a $1.5 million salary while in the major leagues and a $180,000 salary while in the minors as part of his one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox.

The 34-year-old can earn $2.5 million in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $25,000 for 150 and each additional 25 through 375.

Grossman was called up to the White Sox on Friday and went 0 for 9 in the weekend series at Kansas City. He has gone 4 for 10 with a pair of homers and five RBIs for Triple-A Charlotte.

A 12-year major league veteran, Grossman has a .243 average with 90 homers and 415 RBIs for Houston (2013-15), Minnesota (2016-18), Oakland (2019-20), Detroit (2021-22), Atlanta (2022), Texas (2023) and the White Sox.

