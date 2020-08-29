Rizzo homers twice, Darvish keeps winning as Cubs beat Reds

Rizzo’s homers were the first allowed by Trevor Bauer to any current Cub. Bauer (3-2) needed a season-high 112 pitches to get through a season-low 5 1/3 innings and lost his second consecutive start, allowing four hits and three runs with two walks and five strikeouts.

Joey Votto went 2-for-4 with a double. He had sat out the previous three games and came in batting .191.

The NL Central-leading Cubs took a 1-0 lead in the second. Kyle Schwarber walked, went to third on Willson Contreras’s single to center and scored on Jason Heyward’s fielder’s-choice grounder.

TRAINING ROOM

Cubs: C Victor Caratini was charged with a painful error after a Shogo Akiyama swing caught his mitt. Caratini shook his gloved hand, and Akiyama went to first on catcher’s interference.

UP NEXT

Cubs: RHP Tyler Chatwood (2-2), who's scheduled to start Sunday, lasted 1 1/3 innings while giving up three hits and two runs in Chicago’s 7-1 loss at Detroit on Tuesday.

Reds: RHP Luis Castillo (0-4) allowed five hits and three runs, only one earned, in Cincinnati’s 3-2 loss at Kansas City on Tuesday.

