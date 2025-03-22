Riley scores 22 as No. 6 seed Illinois defeats Xavier 86-73 in NCAA Tournament

Jakucionis had 16 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. Tomislav Ivisic added 20 points and 10 rebounds. Kylan Boswell scored 15 points.

Illinois led throughout the last 33 ½ minutes and went 18 of 18 from the free throw line and 12 of 30 from 3-point range. The Illini also outrebounded Xavier 45-25.

Ivisic, a 7-foot-1 center from Croatia, went 4 of 9 from 3-point range. His four 3-pointers were the most by a 7-footer in an NCAA Tournament game.

Dailyn Swain had a career-high 27 points to go along with eight rebounds for Xavier (22-12). Ryan Conwell and Dayvion McKnight added 12 points apiece.

Xavier trailed 40-37 in the opening minute of the second half when Riley blocked Conwell’s driving layup attempt. Tre White sank a 3-pointer on lllinois’ ensuing possession to start an 8-0 run. Jakucionis capped the spurt by converting a three-point play with 18:16 left to give the Illini the first double-digit lead.

Two nights after rallying from 13 points down to beat Texas in the First Four, Xavier couldn't come all the way back from a double-digit deficit this time.

Xavier did get the margin down to six on a couple of occasions with about 15 minutes left, but Illinois surged again and eventually led by as many as 17. Xavier got the lead down to 76-68 with 4:04 left, but Riley answered with a 3-pointer.

Takeaways

Xavier: Zach Freemantle, Xavier's leading scorer, struggled against Illinois' size. Freemantle entered the night averaging 17.2 points and 7 rebounds. The sixth-year senior shot 2 of 9 and had five points and three rebounds.

Illinois: If Jakucionis had pulled down one rebound, Illinois would have produced a triple-double in the NCAA Tournament for a second straight year. Marcus Domask had the 10th triple-double in NCAA Tournament history last season with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a first-round victory over Morehead State.

Up next

Illinois will seek to advance beyond the first weekend of March Madness for a second straight year. The Illini reached a regional final last season before losing 77-52 to eventual national champion UConn.

