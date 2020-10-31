Ridder drives No. 7 Bearcats to 49-10 rout of Memphis

Memphis’s only touchdown came on White’s wide receiver screen in the right flat to Tahj Washington, who broke free from a group of would-be Bearcat tacklers and raced to the end zone to complete a 92-yard play.

Washington lurched forward like a sprinter breaking the finish-line tape as he crossed the goal line.

The Cincinnati defense came up with a crucial stop on the Tigers’ first possession of the second half. Memphis drove to the Bearcats’ 10-yard line, but White couldn’t connect with well-covered tight end Sean Dykes on fourth-and-two.

Cincinnati right back with Ridder’s 45-yard bomb to Jayshon Johnson, who made a diving catch at the Memphis 11 to set up Ridder’s nine-yard touchdown run, helping the Bearcats take a 28-10 lead with 6:23 left in the third quarter. Ridder added a 21-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Jayshon Johnson to break the game open with 1:27 left in the third quarter.

Ford tacked on two fourth-quarter touchdowns, the first coming on a 33-yard run on the first play after James Wiggins stripped White of the ball and Ty Van Fossen recovered for the Bearcats with 8:10 left in the game.

BIG PICTURE

Memphis: The Tigers have lost 17 straight road games against Top 25 teams since winning at Auburn in 1975.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats improved to 9-1 all time when ranked in the top 10. Their only loss was to No. 5 Florida in the 2009 Sugar Bowl.

UP NEXT

Memphis: The Tigers are scheduled to return home to face AAC cellar-dwelling South Florida (1-5, 0-4), which is coming off a bye week after being trounced at home by South Florida, 42-13, on October 23.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats are scheduled to meet Houston in the second of three straight home games. The Cougars went into Saturday’s game against Central Florida 2-1 overall and tied with Cincinnati for the AAC’s top spot with a 2-0 record.

