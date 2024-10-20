Richter-to-Newton connection sparks Toledo in low-scoring win over Northern Illinois

Toledo's Dylan Cunanan kicked two field goals of less than 30 yards for the only scoring of the second half.

Northern Illinois (4-3, 1-2) had a 391-285 advantage in total yards but was 4 for 19 on third down and 2 of 8 on fourth. Toledo was 2 of 15 on third and 0 for 2 on fourth.

Richter completed 15 of 28 passes for 152 yards for the Rockets and Josh Holst was 22 of 46 for 210 yards for the Huskies.

No player for either team had more than 80 yards rushing or receiving.

