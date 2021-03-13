Richmond stomps out Elon in a 38-14 win

The Spiders (2-0, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Conference) took the opening kick and went on an 11-play, 67-yard scoring drive that finished with a 10-yard scoring pass from Mancuso to Justin Jasper.

On Elon's second play from scrimmage, Tyler Dressler intercepted Phoenix quarterback JR Martin and ran it 15 yards to Elon's 14 and gave the offense a short field.