Rice leads No. 2 UCLA past No. 11 Ohio State 72-62 in Big Ten tourney semis

Chance Gray led the fifth-seeded Buckeyes (26-7) with 23 points, hitting 6 of 11 shots and seven free throws. Jaloni Cambridge added 12 points and Elsa Lemmila had 10 points for the Buckeyes.

UCLA hit 44% from the field while Ohio State made 37%. Each team had 34 rebounds. Betts led UCLA with nine rebounds.

Trailing 32-21 at halftime, the closest Ohio State got in the third quarter was seven points at 45-38 with 4:15 left. UCLA led 52-40 after three quarters.

The Buckeyes cut the deficit to seven points again at 69-62 with 1:24 left on two free throws by Cambridge.

The Bruins shot 44% in the first half while limiting the Buckeyes to 28% en route to a 32-21 halftime lead. The lone negative for UCLA was making just 1 of 9 from 3-point range in the first half. The Bruins made of 5 of 10 3-pointers in the second half.

The Bruins jumped out to a 14-3 lead before the Buckeyes scored the final seven points of the first quarter to trim the deficit to 14-10.

Up Next

Ohio State: Will await its selection and seeding in the NCAA Tournament.

UCLA: The Bruins will meet the winner between No. 8 Michigan and No. 9 Iowa in Sunday’s championship.

