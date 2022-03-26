RI US House candidate arrested in Ohio on menacing charge

Lt. Todd Tennant of the Miami County sheriff's office said deputies stopped the car of Michael Neary, 28, of Columbus at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday after a sport utility vehicle driver reported having been followed from Columbus to Troy, more than 60 miles (100 kilometers) away.

Tennant said the SUV driver reported that Neary's car had followed them the whole way, mimicking their every move, matching speed and lane changes and even stopping at a rest area after they did. The other driver had just returned from Florida and reported no prior relationship or acquaintance with Neary.