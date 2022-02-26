Rhoden scores 30 to carry Seton Hall past Xavier 82-66

Rhoden made 12 of 13 foul shots for the Pirates (18-9, 9-8 Big East Conference). Tray Jackson had 17 points. Kadary Richmond added 12 points and seven assists. Tyrese Samuel had seven rebounds.

Colby Jones tied a career high with 20 points and had 10 rebounds for the Musketeers (17-11, 7-10), who have lost four straight. Zach Freemantle added 11 points and Adam Kunkel scored 10.