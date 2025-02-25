Rhode Island takes on Dayton, looks for 4th straight home win

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Rams take on Dayton.

The Rams have gone 13-2 in home games. Rhode Island has a 6-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Flyers are 8-6 in A-10 play. Dayton is eighth in the A-10 allowing 69.8 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

Rhode Island's average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Dayton gives up. Dayton has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

The Rams and Flyers face off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Thomas is shooting 43.5% and averaging 17.7 points for the Rams. Jamarques Lawrence is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nate Santos is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Flyers. Javon Bennett is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Flyers: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.