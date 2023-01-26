X
Rhode Island defeats Dayton 75-70

Led by Ishmael Leggett's 25 points, the Rhode Island Rams defeated the Dayton Flyers 75-70 on Wednesday night

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Ishmael Leggett's 25 points helped Rhode Island defeat Dayton 75-70 on Wednesday night.

Leggett also contributed six rebounds for the Rams (7-13, 3-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Brayon Freeman scored 21 points and added six rebounds and four steals. Jalen Carey was 4 of 5 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Daron Holmes led the way for the Flyers (13-8, 5-3) with 19 points and two blocks. Dayton also got 14 points from Kobe Elvis. Koby Brea also had 11 points.

Rhode Island went into the half ahead of Dayton 32-27. Leggett scored 11 points in the half. Leggett led Rhode Island with 14 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

