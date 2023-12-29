Reynolds scores career-high 39 as Green Bay knocks off Wright State 88-77

The Green Bay Phoenix defeated the Wright State Raiders 88-77 on Friday led by Noah Reynolds' 39 points
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Noah Reynolds scored a career-high 39 points, tied for the sixth-most in program history, to lead Green Bay past Wright State 88-77 on Friday.

Reynolds was 14 of 19 from the field, including 5 of 6 from distance — for the most points by a Division I player in a regulation game this season.

Reynolds also had six assists for the Phoenix (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League). Rich Byhre shot 6 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Elijah Jones shot 4 of 4 from the field to finish with nine points.

Tanner Holden and Trey Calvin each scored 23 points for the Raiders (6-7, 1-1). Brandon Noel also had 10 points and nine rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Husband, wife die 19 days apart after Butler County motorcycle crash
2
Police: Hamilton woman checking on driver in distress dies after...
3
Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do
4
Police: One person dead after crash into Hamilton restaurant
5
Middletown Police: No foul play suspected in man’s death
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top